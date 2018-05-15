Industry Leaders at Capital Link's Analyst & Investor Day Forum on Monday, June 4, 2018 at Athens, Greece

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Capital Link Analyst & Investor Day is a Posidonia Conference program event. Posidonia takes place in Greece every two years and is the largest maritime exhibition in the world with multiple activities taking place during the week.



FORUM OVERVIEW

The Capital Link Analyst & Investor Day brings together public and private shipping company executives, investors, analysts, financiers, and other industry participants who visit Athens from all over the world for the Posidonia event. Attendees will exchange views with industry leaders on the shipping, financial and capital markets, alternative finance, private equity, investor attitudes towards shipping as well as the latest regulatory, technological, geopolitical and market developments affecting the industry.

The Forum features as panelists industry leaders from the Greek and global shipping communities, the Global Shipping Heads of major shipping banks, top investors and analysts.

There are sector roundtable discussions dedicated to the dry bulk, tanker, container, LPG and LNG sectors, as well as panel that discusses opportunities across all sectors. The Forum will also address issues of critical importance for shipping, such as access to and availability of capital, bank and alternative finance, the impact of technology and new regulations.

It is a highly exclusive event providing unique opportunity to exchange views and information and network.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER:

Mr. Kitak Lim, Secretary General – International Maritime Organization

PANEL DISCUSSION TOPICS:

• Dry Bulk Shipping • Tanker Shipping • Container Shipping • Capital Markets & Private Equity • Bank Finance • Industry Challenges & The Road Map Ahead • LNG/LPG Shipping • The Future of Shipping – Risks & Opportunities

PANELS & PANELISTS:

THE FUTURE OF SHIPPING:

Moderator:

Mrs. Sofia Kalomenides, Partner, Central & Southeast Europe Accounts, Business Development Leader & Capital Markets Leader – EY

Panelists:

Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, Chairman - Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

Mr. George Economou, Founder & CEO – DryShips; Chairman – Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:DRYS) (NASDAQ:ORIG)

Mr. George Prokopiou, Chairman - Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Mr. Nicolas Busch, CEO, Navig8 Group

Mr. Petros Pappas, CEO, Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

INDUSTRY CHALLENGES & THE ROAD MAP AHEAD

Moderator:

Mr. Ioannis Chiotopoulos, Regional Manager South East Europe & Middle East – DNV GL – Maritime

Panelists:

Mr. Anastasios Panagiannopoulos, President – BIMCO; President, Common Progress Company Navigation

Mr. Panos Laskaridis, President - European Community Shipowners Associations; CEO - Lavinia Corporation / Laskaridis Shipping Company Ltd.

Mr. John Platsidakis, Chairman – Intercargo; Managing Director – Anangel Maritime Services, Inc.;

Mr. Nikos Tsakos, Chairman – Intertanko; President & CEO - Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

TANKER SHIPPING

Moderator:

Mr. Nick Brown, Marine & Offshore Director, Lloyd's Register

Panelists:

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO, Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Mr. Vassilis Kertsikoff, Vice Chairman – Eletson Holdings

Mr. Eddie Valentis, CEO - Pyxis Tankers

Mr. Robert Burke, Partner & CEO - Ridgebury Tankers

Mr. George Saroglou, COO - Tsakos Energy Navigation

LNG / LPG SHIPPING

Moderator:

Mr. Peder Nicolai Jarlsby, Analyst – Fearnley Securities

Panelists:

Mr. Tony Lauritzen, CEO - Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Mr. Paul Wogan, CEO – GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Mr. Stavros Hatzigrigoris, CEO, Maran Gas Maritime

Mr. Harry Vafias, CEO – StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

Mr. Christos Economou, Founder – TMS Cardiff Gas

CONTAINER SHIPPING

Moderator:

Mr. Mark O'Neil, President & CEO - Columbia Marlow

Panelists:

Mr. Nils Aden, CEO - E.R. Schiffahrt GmbH & Cie. KG

Mr. Aristides Pittas, CEO – Euroseas Ltd.

Mr. George Youroukos, CEO – Poseidon Containers

Mr. Ted Petrone - Navios Group of Companies (NYSE:NMM)

DRY BULK SHIPPING

Moderator:

Mr. James Johnston, Senior Analyst, Braemar ACM Shipbroking

Panelists:

Mr. John Dragnis, CEO - Goldenport

Mr. John Michael Radziwill, CEO – Goodbulk

Mr. Philippe Louis-Dreyfus, Chairman – Louis Dreyfus Armateurs S.A.S.; President - BIMCO

Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, CEO - Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Mr. Spyros Capralos, Chairman - Star Bulk Carriers

BANK FINANCE

Moderator:

Mr. Richard Brand, Partner - Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

Panelists:

Mr. Harris Antoniou, CEO – Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V.

Mr. Joep Gorgels, Global Head Transportation & Logistics Clients - ABN AMRO - Corporate & Institutional Banking

Mr. Michael Parker, Global Industry Head for Shipping - Citi

Mrs. Kristin H. Holth, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Ocean Industries – l Energy – Maritime – Seafood - DNB Bank ASA

Mr. Christian P. Nieswandt, Managing Director, Global Head Shipping - HSH Nordbank

Mr. Tobias Zehnter, Global Head Ship Finance – NORD/LB

CAPITAL MARKETS & PRIVATE EQUITY

Moderator:

Mr. Panos Katsambas, Partner, Reed Smith

Panelists:

Mrs. Christa Volpicelli, Managing Director & Head of Maritime Investment Banking – Citi

Mr. Theodore Jadick, Managing Director, CEO and President – DNB Markets, Inc.

Mr. Rikard Vabo, Managing Director, Corporate Finance – Fearnley Securities

Mr. Paulo Almeida, Portfolio Manager - Tufton Oceanic Ltd.

Mr. Michael Weisz, President, Yield Street

Mr. Clay Maitland, Chairman - New York Maritime (NYMAR); Managing Partner - International Registries is the Conference Chairman.

