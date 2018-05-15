MemSQL Raises $30 Million in Series D Round

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemSQL, the scalable database for insight-driven enterprises, today announced it closed its Series D financing, raising $30 million. This latest round was driven by new investors GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Glynn Capital, as well as existing investors, including Accel, Caffeinated Capital, Data Collective, and IA Ventures. To date, the total amount of funding for MemSQL is $110 million.



From the beginning, MemSQL chose an architecture that emphasized multiple data capabilities in one solution. Unlike other popular databases, MemSQL runs transactions and analytics at the same time. This allows customers to derive more value from their data, focus on business growth, and reduce infrastructure costs.

"MemSQL has achieved strong enterprise traction by delivering a database that enables operational analysis at unique speed and scale, allowing customers to create dynamic, intelligent applications," said Adam Ghobarah, General Partner at GV. "The company has demonstrated measurable success with its growing enterprise customer base and we're excited to invest in the team as they continue to scale."

451 Research stated that "beyond the reduction in maintaining a separate transactional and analytical system, hybrid databases enable organizations to carry out analytics on incoming operational data, taking advantage of the ‘transaction window,' which, if done right, could be incredibly lucrative.1"

Enterprises need a database that can perform transactions and operational analytics together in order to better utilize their data and transform their business. MemSQL delivers a database that performs both functions, helping the world's largest companies harness their data and create business value.

"Data architects are not scoping new applications on legacy databases because it's no longer cost-effective," said Nikita Shamgunov, CEO and co-founder of MemSQL. "We work with customers every day that choose MemSQL to get insights and value from their data immediately."

Record-Breaking Year

Earlier this year, MemSQL hit two major milestones. First, the company announced a record-breaking end to its fiscal year with fourth quarter commercial bookings topping over 200 percent year-over-year growth. The company also established a new baseline for speed by delivering a scan rate over a trillion rows per second on only 12 Intel servers.

These achievements were possible because of the uniqueness of the product. With the new round of funding, MemSQL plans to grow the engineering, support, customer management, and operations teams, while continuing to deliver a best-in-class database to the market.

