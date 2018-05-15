Swift Navigation to Discuss Location's Role in the Internet of Things in GPS World Webinar

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a ​​San ​​Francisco-based ​​tech ​​firm ​​building centimeter-accurate ​​GPS ​​technology ​​to ​​power ​​a ​​world ​​of ​​autonomous ​​vehicles, today announced its participation in an upcoming GPS World webinar. Swift Navigation Co-Founder and CTO Fergus Noble will participate in Location's Role in the Internet of Things on May 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Swift Navigation Co-Founder and CTO Fergus Noble will participate in a GPS World webinar highlighting location's role in the Internet of Things on May 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.





According to GPS World, connected device growth is forecasted to skyrocket to 23 billion in 2020 and increase to 75 billion five years later. The webinar will take a deep dive into the world of connected devices—including connected vehicles, smart cities, smart homes, wearable technology, enterprise and healthcare solutions—and the important role that GPS/GNSS-provided location plays in this boom.

"I look forward to participating in the discussion about the vital role that location plays in connected devices and how this helps to propel IoT technology forward in both industrial and consumer settings," said Fergus Noble, Co-Founder and CTO of Swift Navigation. "The panel will shine a light on how location enabled IoT technology is integrated into our daily lives to support hyper-connectivity."

Specifically, Noble will discuss the benefits of integrating cloud corrections services with next generation GNSS receivers to provide centimeter-level accuracy to new applications. He will also walk through the principles underlying this exciting new technology and how it can be applied. In addition to Noble, the panel will include Oliver Cameron, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyage and Steve Thompson, Senior Director and Office of the CTO of Acorn Technologies. The panel will be moderated by GPS World Contributor Janice Partyka. Swift invites those interested in the upcoming free webinar to register here.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation, Inc. was founded in 2012 to make GPS positioning technology more accurate and affordable. Today Swift Navigation has gained a reputation for defining a new category of GNSS systems as the industry's first low-cost, high accuracy real-time kinematics (RTK) receiver. Its GPS and GNSS positioning products are available at a fraction of the price of the competition and deliver 100 times better accuracy than the GPS in a cell phone. Swift Navigation's technology benefits a multitude of industries and applications—including autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), precision agriculture, robotics, surveying and space. With its innovation and technology honored by Inc.'s and Forbes 30 Under 30 lists, Swift Navigation is enabling a world where fields farm themselves, drones fly safely and autonomous transportation can take you home. Swift Navigation provides an end-to-end GNSS solution with a line of Piksi® Multi and Duro® receivers and Skylark™ Cloud Corrections Service. Learn more online at swiftnav.com, follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

Press Contact:

Sarah Guffey

Dadascope

sarah@dadascope.com

815.630.9557