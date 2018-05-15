Badger Daylighting Ltd. May 2018 Cash Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. ("Badger") is pleased to announce its May 2018 cash dividend.



May 2018 Cash Dividend

Badger today announced that the directors of Badger declared a cash dividend for the month of May 2018 of $0.045 per share, which equates to $0.54 per share on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about June 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2018.

Badger expects that the dividend will be an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes and thus qualify for the enhanced gross-up and tax credit regime for certain shareholders.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.



Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company's key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

