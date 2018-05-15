Lysogene Announces the Nomination of Dr. Ralph Laufer as Chief Scientific Officer and Member of the Executive Team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and PARIS, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysogene (FR0013233475 – LYS), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapy targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, is pleased to announce the nomination of Dr. Ralph Laufer as Chief Scientific Officer and member of the executive team.



Dr. Ralph Laufer brings over 25 years of industry experience in drug discovery, translational research and drug development at large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Karen Aiach, CEO and Founder of Lysogene says: "We are delighted that Ralph is joining Lysogene. His exceptional expertise and strong track record will be an invaluable asset during an exciting point in our company's growth. Ralph shares our unwavering commitment to deliver gene therapies that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with significant unmet needs."

Before joining Lysogene, Dr. Ralph Laufer was Senior Vice President at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in Israel, where he managed small molecule discovery, nonclinical development and CMC, leading a team of over 400 scientists in 5 global sites. Prior to that, he was the Scientific Director of IRBM Science Park, a drug discovery CRO and biotech company in Rome, Italy. Previously, Dr. Laufer was Head of Pharmacology at IRBM-Merck Research Laboratories Rome. He is the recipient of the American Chemical Society 2013 Heroes of Chemistry Award for his role in the discovery of IsentressTM (raltegravir), the first integrase inhibitor approved for use in HIV infected patients. Dr. Ralph Laufer originally trained as a molecular neurobiologist and his scientific achievements include the discovery of the tachykinin NK-3 receptor and the anti-obesity activity of ciliary neurotrophic factor. He is the author of about 90 scientific articles and inventor of about 20 patents.

Dr. Ralph Laufer obtained his PhD in Biochemistry (summa cum laude) and M.Sc. in Chemistry from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He conducted postdoctoral training at the Institut Pasteur in Paris.

"I am thrilled to be joining the pioneering team at Lysogene, the leading gene therapy company in MPS IIIA and GM1 gangliosidosis, and to help expand and build the company's pipeline of innovative therapies for severe CNS disorders," said Dr. Ralph Laufer.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A pivotal clinical trial in MPS IIIA is expected to start in 2018, a phase 1-2 clinical trial in GM1 Gangliosidosis in 2019, while we are currently collaborating with a major partner to define the strategy of development for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com

