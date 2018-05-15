Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in Stephens Energy Conference

KILGORE, Texas, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) ("MMLP" or the "Partnership") announced today that members of executive management will participate in the Stephens Energy Conference on May 16, 2018 in Little Rock, Arkansas. A copy of the Partnership's presentation will be available by visiting the Partnership's website at www.martinmidstream.com.



About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) natural gas liquids transportation and distribution services and natural gas storage; (2) terminalling, storage and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

