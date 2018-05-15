B. Braun Brings Its Commitment to The Safe Handling of Hazardous Drugs to ONS 2018

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc. will showcase its products that help enhance clinician, patient, and environmental safety at The Oncology Nursing Society's Annual Conference, May 17-20 in Washington, D.C. B. Braun's OnGuard® Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) will be featured along with the online resource, www.ReadyFor800.com, which offers educational awareness of the hazardous drug safety standard USP (TYO:800).



OnGuard CSTD is designed for the safe preparation and administration of hazardous drugs and is indicated to reduce the risk exposure to chemotherapy agents in healthcare settings.1 Its TOXI-GUARD® patented system prevents liquid leaks, vapor escape, and drug contamination. The OnGuard portfolio now offers a locking syringe adaptor to help reduce the risk of disconnection of the syringe or distal end of IV tubing. The Syringe Adaptor is equipped with a self-retracting needle mechanism, which helps protect the clinician from needlestick injuries.

"The handling of hazardous drugs will change in late 2019 with USP (TYO:800), and now is the time to prepare for implementing the new safety standard," said Tom Sutton, Vice President, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Systems at B. Braun. "ReadyFor800.com is a comprehensive tool for nurses, administrators and pharmacists to help effectively implement USP (TYO:800) in the hospital or outpatient setting. And our OnGuard CSTD helps reduce occupational exposure to cytotoxic drugs that can occur in cancer centers and other healthcare facilities."

In booth #1020 at ONS, B. Braun will feature these additional products:

Introcan Safety ® Family of PIV Catheters , includes the Introcan Safety, Introcan Safety 3, and the new Deep Access IV Catheters . The Deep Access IV Catheters are designed to access deeper veins for patients with difficult vascular access, and damaged, non-visible or palpable veins. They are designed to reduce the risk of complications associated with deeper veins. The Deep Access IV Catheters are made of polyurethane and are available in four longer-length configurations: 18GA x 2.5", 20GA x 2.5", 22GA x 2.5", and 24GA x 1.25".

The new Surecan ™ Safety II Port Access Needle is high-pressure resistant, non-coring 2 , and safety-engineered. Surecan Safety II is designed to reduce the risk of needlestick injuries. Its small size and unique design are intended to enhance the clinician experience in a healthcare setting.

is high-pressure resistant, non-coring , and safety-engineered. Surecan Safety II is designed to reduce the risk of needlestick injuries. Its small size and unique design are intended to enhance the clinician experience in a healthcare setting. VeinViewer® by Christie Medical Holdings Inc. is one of the only NIR vein visualization products designed to provide clinicians with an accurate image of patient veins. VeinViewer is designed to help improve first stick success and reduces the time needed to start a peripheral IV. It also is designed to help reduce PICC lines placed due to failed PIV access.



VeinViewer is a registered trademark of Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. Christie is the manufacturer and B. Braun Medical is a distributor of VeinViewer.



OnGuard CSTD is manufactured by Teva Medical and distributed by B. Braun.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include ostomy and wound care, dialysis, nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in more than 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com.

1www.accessdata.fda.gov/cdrh_docs/pdf14/K141448.pdf

2Data on file.

