Colonnade BridgePort Announces Expansion Into Greater Toronto Area

OTTAWA, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colonnade BridgePort, a full service real estate investment and management company, today announced its continued expansion into the Greater Toronto Area with the addition of several new property management and leasing professionals and the opening of its new office at 5280 Solar Drive, Mississauga.



A ‘household' name in Ottawa's commercial real estate industry, Colonnade BridgePort is respected for its market knowledge and ability to help private and institutional real estate investors develop and execute real estate strategies to meet their investment objectives and exceed target returns. Leveraging this expertise, Colonnade BridgePort is building its platform in the Greater Toronto Area.

Today the company has a complement of seven employees in its Solar Drive office and manages 1.8 million square feet (sf) in the Greater Toronto and Golden Horseshoe for Crestpoint Real Estate Investments, Integrated Asset Management, among others. Between Toronto and Ottawa, Colonnade BridgePort manages a total of 8.1 million sf.

"We are very pleased with Colonnade Bridgeport's continued growth in the GTA," said Colonnade BridgePort Chief Executive Officer Hugh Gorman. "Our focus is on building relationships with our clients based on the principles of trust and integrity with a commitment to relentless execution of strategies based on their objectives. It is these relationships that are fuelling our expansion into the GTA and we feel privileged that our clients have confidence in us to execute as we expand our presence in this market."

About Colonnade BridgePort

Colonnade BridgePort has built a solid reputation as a full service real estate investment and management company trusted by clients through Ontario. Whether looking to source, develop, manage or lease real estate assets, we work with clients to ensure their asset thesis is strong, clear, realistic – and executed to meet or exceed target returns. Colonnade BridgePort is headquartered in Ottawa with offices in Toronto. www.colonnadebridgeport.ca

