MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen to be Inducted into REALTORS® Political Action Committee Hall of Fame

LISLE, Ill., May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rebecca Jensen, Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) President/ CEO, will be inducted into the REALTORS® Political Action Committee (RPAC) Hall of Fame during a Wednesday, May 16th ceremony. Six other MRED real estate professionals will be welcomed into the Hall alongside Jensen, with two others receiving honorable distinctions on top of their current Hall of Fame status.





RPAC is a national bipartisan political advocacy group assembled by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) that defends the rights of the real estate industry and homeowners at local, state, and federal levels. The group's first Hall of Fame class was inducted in 2002 for the purpose of honoring members who have invested $25,000 or more in RPAC.

"I take immense pride in supporting RPAC because of the protection it offers Realtors® and homeowners alike," said Jensen. "The work they do isn't just important for those of us in the real estate world, it's important for everyone."

Joining Jensen in the Hall of Fame this year is MRED's former Chairman of the Board and current Board member Jeff Gregory, of Realty Executives Success in Shorewood, Illinois.

Other MRED customers being inducted into the RPAC Hall of Fame include:

Michael Golden – @properties of Chicago, Illinois

Carol Meinhart – RE/MAX Choice of Champaign, Illinois

Ezekiel Morris – EMA Realty & Management of Chicago, Illinois

Pattie Palzet-Taylor – RE/MAX Plaza of Wauconda, Illinois

Karen Robertson – Spring Realty of Shorewood, Illinois

Former Chicago Association of REALTORS® CEO Ginger Downs and Broker Nancy Suvarnamani of Century 21 S.G.R., Inc. will also receive special recognition as Hall of Fame members achieving a new contribution tier.

"I want to congratulate all of the inductees; it's a pleasure to be in such great company with others in this business who care so much about preserving and improving the real estate industry," Jensen said. "It goes to show how much good can happen when REALTORS® work together."

