Lawsuit for investors in NYSE: WAGE shares against WageWorks Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NYSE: WAGE shares over alleged Securities Laws Violations by WageWorks Inc.

Investors who purchased shares of WageWorks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff claims that the defendants issued, or caused to be issued, a series of allegedly false and/or misleading financial statements, failing to disclose that there were material weaknesses in WageWorks' systems of internal controls and that its practices and controls were ineffective, that WageWorks failed to adequately manage and assess risk relating to certain complex transactions, including certain government contracts, that WageWorks improperly recognized revenue thereby inflating its earnings and related financial metrics, and that as a result of the foregoing, WageWorks' financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased WageWorks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108