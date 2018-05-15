Surge Holdings, Inc. Reports True Wireless Revenue

Las Vegas, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:SURG) a broad-based technology company that wholly owns subsidiaries in Telecommunications, Fintech and Blockchain-oriented Technologies, announces True Wireless revenue for quarter ending March 31, 2018.

Brian Speck, Chief Financial Officer of Surge Holdings, Inc., stated; "We completed our long-anticipated merger with True Wireless on April 13, 2018 and we are already seeing positive results from the True Wireless operations which will be consolidated with our operating results for the first time in our current quarter ending June 30, 2018. We have been advised that in the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (which was not consolidated with our results for that quarter), True Wireless recorded gross revenue of $3.4 million which was consistent with our expectations."



"We expect that we will see continued revenue growth from the True Wireless operations in coming quarters from our SurgePhone Wireless national rollout as well as significant growth from our Surge Blockchain subsidiary. ", said Speck.

ABOUT SURGE HOLDINGS, INC.

Surge Holdings a publicly traded company that wholly owns subsidiaries that utilize emerging technology to improve the quality of life for the unbanked, under-banked, the overlooked and unhappily banked millennial population. Current holdings include Telecommunications, Blockchain Fintech Software as a Service (SaaS), Cryptocurrency Asset Mining and Social Media Digital Marketing.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

