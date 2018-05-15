Society for Advanced Bronchoscopy Meets May 20 to Address "Hot Topics in Advanced Bronchoscopy"

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society for Advanced Bronchoscopy (SAB) will hold its second meeting, "Hot Topics in Advanced Bronchoscopy," on Sunday, May 20th at the Hotel Republic in San Diego, CA. The meeting will focus on multiple, timely topics impacting professionals who practice advanced bronchoscopy, including quality measurements, the latest in blood and biomarkers for nodule evaluation, and biopsy techniques.



Society President and Co-Program Chair Dr. D. Kyle Hogarth founded the SAB in the summer of 2017 to promote and support excellence in the interpretive skills and technical knowledge of those involved in advanced bronchoscopy and to help maintain professional practice integrity.

"The field of flexible and advanced bronchoscopy is growing rapidly, and we needed a focused, strong voice to promote quality practice, particularly in cancer staging and management," said Dr. Hogarth. "After a successful first meeting and months of planning, we are thrilled to be hosting the SAB Hot Topics meeting as it will enable leading minds in the field to come together, share best practices, identify key issues and begin to shape solutions."

Increasing numbers of lung cancer, severe asthma, and emphysema cases in the United States are several of the factors driving steady growth in the bronchoscopy field. Among the issues the SAB plans to address are overall reimbursement of bronchoscopy, professional standards, and encouraging high-quality growth to meet the increasing demand.

"Lung cancer diagnosis and treatment are evolving at an incredible pace, and we believe the SAB will play a critical role in ensuring patients receive the most advanced, high-quality care," said David Brunel, CEO of Biodesix, Inc., an SAB founding commercial partner. "We are proud to support the organization and look forward to hearing discussions on innovations in the field of bronchoscopy and how they can improve the current treatment paradigm."

Other SAB founding commercial partners include Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Medtronic, Merit Medical Endotek and Philips Medical.

The agenda and registration information for "Hot Topics in Advanced Bronchoscopy" can be found at http://www.sabronchoscopy.org/meetings. Registration is free for SAB members and $95 for non-members.

About the Society for Advanced Bronchoscopy

The Society for Advanced Bronchoscopy is an international organization with a growing membership of physicians, fellows, residents, allied-health professionals, and students as well as industry partners. The society provides experience-based, quality education for physicians and technologists.

