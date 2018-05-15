SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Injury Law Group, a personal injury law firm in San Diego, made public today that it plans on opening up a new North County office in San Diego. The firm has been steadily growing its client base and deemed it necessary to open up a new North County office to better serve the needs of its North County clients.



San Diego Personal Injury Attorneys at Injury Law Group to Open New Office in North County San Diego





The firm currently has two offices: one in downtown San Diego, and one located about halfway between downtown and North County. Until now, the Carmel Valley office has served North County residents. However, with the growing number of clients, including North County clients, the firm made the decision to open up a new office in North County.

No longer will it be necessary for North County clients to make a 45 minute drive from the northern part of the county to Carmel Valley. They will have a local office within 15 minutes of their home. San Diego Personal Injury Attorney at Injury Law Group says, "We recognize the needs of our clients to hand-deliver certain documentation to our office, and certain clients don't have a fax machine or scanner and their only way to deliver documents to us is by hand. Some clients were delaying getting documents to us because of the long drive from North County to Carmel Valley." The firm hopes that with the new location in the northern part of the county, clients will be able to promptly deliver documents, thus enabling the firm to better serve its North County client base.

With three offices serving the entire county, including offices in downtown San Diego, Carmel Valley, and North County, the firm will be easily accessible to all injured victims throughout the county. The firm will be one of the few law firms in the county that is accessible from any location with just a short 15-20 minute drive.

Injury Law Group is an accident law firm in San Diego, California with two offices located in the county. Their contact information is as follows:

Injury Law Group

101 W Broadway Suite 300

San Diego, California 92101

1 619-255-3900

https://www.injurylawyersandiegoca.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/da3b5e76-7ca3-41ce-8cfa-4dbc4616439b.



