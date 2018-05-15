TEN, Ltd. Announces Date for 25th Annual General Meeting and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast
ATHENS, Greece, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. ("TEN") (NYSE:TNP), a leading crude, product, and LNG tanker operator, will host its Board of Directors Meeting and 25th Annual General Meeting on May 24-25 in Athens, Greece and report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, prior to the open of the market in New York on Friday, June 15, 2018.
That same morning, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond that which is included in the earnings press release.
Conference Call details:
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 866 819 7111 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 953 0329 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)1452 542 301 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Tsakos" to the operator.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Friday June 22, 2018 by dialling 1 866 247 4222 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 953 1533 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)1452 550 000 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 90295809#
Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:
There will also be a simultaneous live, and then archived, slides webcast of the conference call, available through TEN's website (www.tenn.gr). The slides webcast will also provide details related to fleet composition and deployment and other related company information. This presentation will be available on the Company's corporate website reception page at www.tenn.gr. Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION
TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 25 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. TEN's fleet today consists of 64 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 6.9 million dwt. Of these, 46 vessels trade in crude, 13 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.
COMPANY'S GROWTH TIME-TABLE
|#
|Vessel Name
|Type
|Dwt
|Delivery
|Status
|LT Contracts
|1
|Ulysses
|VLCC
|300,000
|May 2016
|Delivered
|Yes
|2
|Elias Tsakos
|Aframax
|112,700
|June 2016
|Delivered
|Yes
|3
|Thomas Zafiras
|Aframax
|112,700
|Aug 2016
|Delivered
|Yes
|4
|Leontios H
|Aframax
|112,700
|Oct 2016
|Delivered
|Yes
|5
|Parthenon TS
|Aframax
|112,700
|Nov 2016
|Delivered
|Yes
|6
|Sunray
|Panamax LR1
|74,200
|Aug 2016
|Delivered
|Yes
|7
|Sunrise
|Panamax LR1
|74,200
|Sep 2016
|Delivered
|Yes
|8
|Maria Energy
|LNG
|93,616
|Oct 2016
|Delivered
|Yes
|9
|Hercules I
|VLCC
|300,000
|Jan 2017
|Delivered
|Yes
|10
|Marathon TS
|Aframax
|112,700
|Feb 2017
|Delivered
|Yes
|11
|Lisboa
|DP2 Shuttle
|157,000
|Mar 2017
|Delivered
|Yes
|12
|Sola TS
|Aframax
|112,700
|Apr 2017
|Delivered
|Yes
|13
|Oslo TS
|Aframax
|112,700
|May 2017
|Delivered
|Yes
|14
|Stavanger TS
|Aframax
|112,700
|July 2017
|Delivered
|Yes
|15
|Bergen TS
|Aframax
|112,700
|Oct 2017
|Delivered
|Yes
LT: Long-Term
ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For further information please contact:
Company
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
George Saroglou
COO
+30210 94 07 710
gsaroglou@tenn.gr
Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Nicolas Bornozis
Paul Lampoutis
+212 661 7566
ten@capitallink.com