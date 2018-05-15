Apprio's Federal Management Institute, Learning Solutions Lands Eight New Federal Agency Training Contracts

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprio, a leading provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the human resource, health, defense and homeland security markets, today announced its Federal Management Institute, Learning Solutions division, recently received eight contracts for training federal employees.



Under the contracts, which span from April 2018 to June 2019, Apprio's experienced subject matter experts (SMEs), training specialists, instructional systems designers, instructors, facilitators and coaches leverage targeted courses and blended instruction methods to maximize the potential of federal workers. The blended options include face-to-face classrooms, virtual instructor-led classrooms, self-paced web-based modules and various combinations of these instructional methods to deliver customized and effective learning to meet agency needs.

"It's been a busy year for Apprio's Learning Solutions in terms of new contract wins," said Darryl Britt, Apprio president. "Apprio provides high-quality service and expertise to our customers, and we are proud that our customized learning platforms incorporate the SMEs and latest technology to deliver effective learning interventions to agencies. We have delivered more than 3,000 learning solutions to agencies."

Apprio's Learning Solutions team helps agencies overcome the most challenging programmatic and personnel obstacles. To date, Apprio has trained personnel from more than 120 agencies and organizations.

Dedicated to providing training and technology solutions to public sector customers, Apprio's focus is to be a top-tier provider of specialized solutions to critical issues, particularly for the homeland security and emergency management, health and defense markets.

About Apprio

Apprio is a provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the human resources, health, defense and homeland security markets. The company provides innovative IT and program services in healthcare IT, emergency response management and financial management. Apprio delivers the methodologies, discipline and thought-leadership provided by the large integrators, with the cost structure and collaboration offered by smaller firms.

For more information, visit www.apprioinc.com or follow Apprio on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apprioinc.

Contact: Jane Bryant Spire Communications (703) 406-8626 jbryant@spirecomm.com