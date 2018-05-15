Bellicum Announces Oral Presentation on Dual-Switch CAR-T Technology at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

HOUSTON, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders, today announced that data from preclinical studies of its HER2-targeted CAR-T cell containing its dual-switch technology will be reviewed in an oral presentation at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) being held in Chicago, Illinois from May 16-19.



"The potential of our novel dual-switch CAR-T platform to provide in vivo control over adoptive immunotherapies is very exciting," said Bellicum's President & CEO Rick Fair. "These data suggest the potential to significantly reduce toxicities while prolonging efficacy using molecular switches activated by small molecule agents. We believe this technology may address some of the major challenges with CAR-T therapies, particularly when targeting solid tumors. We look forward to initiating clinical trials in 2019 with two CAR-T cell candidates engineered with dual switches."

Presentation Details:

Title: HER2-Targeted Dual-Switch CAR-T Cells Enable Post-Infusion Control of CAR-T Efficacy and Safety with Small Molecules

Session: 113 Cancer – Targeted Gene & Cell Therapy I

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 16th 11:00 a.m. CDT

The presentation will be made available in the Events and Presentations section of the Bellicum website shortly after the presentation.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. Bellicum is using its proprietary Chemical Induction of Dimerization (CID) technology platform to engineer and control components of the immune system. Bellicum is developing next-generation product candidates in some of the most important areas of cellular immunotherapy, including hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), and CAR-T and TCR cell therapies. More information can be found at www.bellicum.com.

