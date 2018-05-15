Melco Holds Exclusive Preview of Morpheus, the New Hotel at City of Dreams

Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (center), Viviana Muscettola, Associate Director of Zaha Hadid Architects (left) and Peter Remedios, Principal and Managing Director of Remedios Studio (right), share how Morpheus became a reality.





Designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid, Morpheus is targeting to open on June 15, 2018



An icon for New Macau, Morpheus is the world's first free-form exoskeleton high-rise

MACAU, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) ("Melco"), a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia, held an exclusive preview today of Morpheus, the new hotel at City of Dreams. Melco is working closely with the Macau government to obtain all licenses required for the hotel opening, targeting to open its doors to the public on June 15, 2018. Designed by late Dame Zaha Hadid, the USD 1.1 billion iconic landmark is integral to the relaunch of City of Dreams, reinforcing its position as a premium global brand.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, "Morpheus is designed to satisfy the dreams of tomorrow's most sophisticated international travelers. This architectural masterpiece, the world's first free-form exoskeleton high-rise, is raising the bar on Macau's leisure and entertainment scene. The late Dame Zaha Hadid and I started our discussions on Morpheus in 2009 and shared the same vision: to create a new way of expressing contemporary life. I am immensely proud of everyone who worked on making this dream a reality."

"Morpheus encapsulates our determination to develop the coolest and most luxurious integrated resorts in the world. We are pioneers of innovation, offering our guests the best of the best and truly unique and exhilarating experiences. The design, fixtures and finishes are beautiful and set the stage for one of the most hedonistic hotel experiences."

Dedicated to delivering an ultra-luxurious hospitality experience, Morpheus offers 772 guest rooms, suites and villas, complemented by facilities exceeding 5-star hotel standards, including specialty restaurants, an executive lounge and a sky pool that is 130 meters above ground. Melco is bringing together world-class experiences with some of the most sought-after partners in food and beverage, arts and entertainment. Alain Ducasse will be opening two exclusive restaurants at Morpheus including his first Asian restaurant, Voyages. In addition, Yi will be another world class brand that is unique to and homegrown by Melco; and world renowned pâtissier Pierre Hermé is creating a sleek lounge serving the finest delicacies in Asia.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreams.com.ph), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For investment community, please contact:

Richard Huang

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +852 2598 3619

Email: richardlshuang@melco-resorts.com



For media enquiries, please contact:



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com





Brunswick Group

Joseph Lo

T: +852 9850-5033

E: jlo@brunswickgroup.com



Anne Bark

T: +86 158-21330577

E: abark@brunswickgroup.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9c24d209-9a57-4172-b448-7d6e6c22bf18