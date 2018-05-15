AESC Accepts MPS Enterprises into its Global Membership of Leading Executive Search and Leadership Advisory Firms

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), a global professional association representing excellence in executive search and leadership advisory solutions, announced the acceptance of MPS Enterprises into its global membership. The firm's approval follows extensive vetting, including reference checks, site visits, votes by AESC regional councils and commitment to the AESC Code of Professional Practice.



Headquartered in Helsinki, MPS Enterprises provides executive search, assessment, and leadership and organizational development. Having been in the business for over 40 years, the firm operates internationally with offices in the Baltic Countries, Russia and China. MPS Executive Search's unique situation analysis, when used as part of the search process, ensures a good match between the candidate and the workplace community. The situation analysis thus helps to ensure successful recruitment.

Chair and CEO, Marcus Herold commented, "We are honored to be part of the AESC international family and to be a contributing member in the development of Executive Search and Leadership Advisory. We have a long tradition in leadership assessment and a broad understanding of how organizations and individuals interact. In today's globally connected business world good leadership is more important than ever."

Since 1959, AESC has set the quality standard for the executive search and leadership advisory profession. AESC Members, ranging in size from large global executive search and leadership advisory firms and networks to regional and boutique firms, represent 9,000+ trusted professionals in 70+ countries. Members leverage their access and expertise to place, find and develop more than 80,000 executives each year in board of directors and C-level positions for the world's leading organizations of all types and sizes. Learn more about us at www.aesc.org.

