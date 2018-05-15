United States Commerce Department Invites ViaDerma to Participate in Official Trade Mission to India

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc., ("Company") (OTC:VDRM), is pleased to announce their participation in the upcoming Beauty & Wellness Executive Service Program, hosted by the United States Department of Commerce. ViaDerma President & CEO, Dr. Christopher Otiko will travel to Mumbai, India to attend this groundbreaking event taking place from May 30 – June 2, 2018.



This program, hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, in partnership with Indian distributors and manufacturers alike have provided an opportunity for U.S. business executives to visit India to obtain a comprehensive overview of the Indian beauty & wellness market and have a series of customized one-on-one meetings with importers, distributors, and partners interested in developing business with U.S. suppliers. This business-oriented program will feature stops in Mumbai and New Delhi. Responsible for organizing this trip on behalf of ViaDerma is The Brewer Group. Led by Ambassador Jack Brewer, The Brewer Group has recently expanded its efforts to manage the ongoing growth and development of ViaDerma; at a time when ViaDerma is seeing unmeasured growth.

With over 1.3 billion people, India holds the world's second largest population. According to the Indian Acne Market Report for 2016-2025, the Indian dermatology market grew from $608MM USD in 2012 to $1.1 Billion USD in 2016, with five years compound average growth rate of 12.59 percent. The acne market has grown from $48MM USD in 2012 to $78.5MM USD in 2016. As part of ViaDerma's GLOBAL EXPANSION, now is the time for such an innovative product like Vitastem to be introduced to the Indian market. ViaDerma is excited to be welcomed to India by acclaimed Bollywood Actress, producer and theater artist Neetu Chandra.

"This is a magnificent opportunity for ViaDerma to meet with and show Indian healthcare companies our cutting edge product that has proven to change the lives. ViaDerma is extremely excited to introduce Vitastem to India and its many healthcare providers." Dr. Christopher A. Otiko – President / CEO, ViaDerma

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC:VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

