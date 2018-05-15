Advantest to Showcase ATE Solutions and Present Papers May 22-24 at First SEMICON Southeast Asia in Kuala Lumpur

TOKYO, Japan, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE:6857) will feature its advanced products and services at SEMICON Southeast Asia taking place May 22-24 at the new Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Advantest is a silver sponsor of SEMICON Southeast Asia.



Product Displays

In booth #727, Advantest will showcase its evolutionary EVA100 measurement system, which can be used anywhere from engineering to volume-production environments. The scalable EVA100 allows simultaneous control of multiple test functions to conduct high-precision measurements, improving test efficiency and time-to-market.

Advantest will also display its innovative CloudTesting™ Service, which offers cost-effective, on-demand test solutions to users working in semiconductor design, electronic component R&D, prototype evaluation, failure analysis and academic research.

Also featured in the booth will be the M4171 single-site handler that combines automated device loading and unloading and active thermal control (ATC) in a portable design ideally suited for use in an engineering environment.

Paper Presentations

On Wednesday, May 23 at 3:10 p.m., Dr. Shang Yang, Advantest senior R&D and application engineer, will present a paper on "3D Chip Defect Characterization by High Resolution Time-Domain Reflectometry" during the IC Failure Analysis and Defects Characterization Forum.

Advantest also has two papers featured in the Product & System Level Testing Forum on Thursday, May 24. At 10:25 a.m., Ting Jia Wen, manager of Test Development Engineering at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Singapore Pte Ltd, will present a paper on "5G mmWave Future Testing Methodology at ATE Level" that was co-written by Advantest Business Development Manager Adrian Kwan. At 11:05 a.m., Alvin Siew, Advantest staff application engineer, will present a paper on "Addressing the Robust Testing Needs of High-Power Analog ICs in Electric Vehicles."

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

