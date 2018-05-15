ADVA secures the cloud with industry's first virtualized encryption solution

ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud and Ensemble Connector effortlessly deliver military-grade security with zero touch provisioning

Munich, Germany. May 15, 2018. ADVA today achieved a major milestone for network security with the launch of its ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud technology. The new solution is the first in the industry to deliver virtualized encryption in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The software is a breakthrough for service providers and enterprises that want to move away from IPSec-focused appliance-based solutions that are costly and inflexible. Based on the award-winning Ensemble Connector, ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud's military-grade encryption can be deployed on any COTS server or in a public cloud infrastructure. What's more, with Ensemble Connector's zero touch provisioning capabilities, customers can roll out secure cloud connectivity to thousands of endpoints within minutes.

"The security of our customers' data is something we've focused on for over two decades. Our team is intent on making sure that their data is safe wherever it is in the network," said Christoph Glingener, CTO, COO, ADVA. "That's why today marks a breakthrough. We've expanded our ConnectGuard(TM) security platform from protecting optical transport and Ethernet traffic to now safeguarding the cloud. With our ConnectGuard(TM) suite, we're securing data across Layers 1, 2, 3 and 4. This is something that no one else in the industry can offer. More than this, when customers use ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud, they benefit from all the unique capabilities of Ensemble Connector. With this solution, we can help customers safely migrate their applications to the cloud and we can even support a multi-cloud deployment model. This is a major step forward."

As more and more enterprises move their applications to both private and public clouds, it's imperative that the data be rigorously protected. ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud has been engineered specifically for this task. It's powered by Senetas' transport-independent encryption engine that supports dynamic software encryption at multiple layers, enabling customers to apply encryption based on the needs of the application and the type of networking available at remote sites. This offers customers a far more efficient and flexible security solution with much lower latency than existing products. ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud's encryption is standards compliant and supports end-to-end encryption and tunneling. It's currently in multiple trials with enterprises and service providers across the globe.

"Ensemble Connector is all about empowerment and choice. It's about providing our customers with a flexible platform that enables them to unshackle themselves from legacy solutions. With the addition of ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud, Ensemble Connector now enables our customers to protect their data in the cloud," commented Prayson Pate, CTO, Ensemble Division, ADVA. "It doesn't matter whether we're talking about hybrid or multi-cloud environments, what we're offering is a cloud-native encryption solution, and there's no one else in the industry who can deliver this. When you combine this level of security with Ensemble Connector's zero touch provisioning capabilities, you're talking about something game-changing."

Watch this video for further information on ConnectGuard(TM) Cloud: https://youtu.be/XVFvizRpVNE.

Additional details can also be found in these slides: http://adva.li/cg-cloud-slides.

An overview of the full ConnectGuard(TM) suite can be downloaded here: http://adva.li/cg-brochure.







