BIONOVELUS' FIRST QUARTER REPORTS

Globe Newswire  
May 14, 2018 8:44pm   Comments
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Phoenix, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- / BioNovelus (OTC:ONOV) has published today its first quarter of 2018 financial statements and report.

This information is attached to this Press Release, and also available at  https://bionovelus.com/quarterly-reports/


