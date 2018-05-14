It is Necessary to Promote Inclusive Prosperity, Through the Generation of Economic, Social and Environmental Value: Ricardo Salinas

MEXICO CITY, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, announced today that its founder, Ricardo Salinas, presented his vision about the future, and the challenges and opportunities young people will face in the coming years.



At the Universidad del Valle de México (UVM), before the President and General Director of Laureate International Universities Luis Durán, faculty and staff, more than 350 students, and hundreds more connected by video streaming, Mr. Salinas pointed out that as long as there is a cultural change, we will have a better country.

Ricardo Salinas stressed that the political, social and technology environment is fundamental to create, to know what we are willing to do and then move on to action.

He noted that Grupo Salinas works to create inclusive prosperity in three aspects: the economic one ̶ generating value for partners, collaborators, suppliers and consumers; environmental ̶ because companies should mitigate its impact on the environment; and social action to ensure wellbeing for all.

He highlighted the social commitment of his companies that is carried out through more than 40 initiatives, among them: Caminos de la Libertad, Kybernus, Plantel Azteca, Movimiento Azteca, Esperanza Azteca Orchestras, among many others that contribute to shared prosperity.

Mr. Salinas also spoke about the characteristics that a leader should have: 1) Knowledge. The leader must be an expert and must update continually; 2) Must know how to communicate and teach; 3) Must make decisions; 4) Must help the team to make decisions; and finally, the leader must be a role model.

He concluded by exhorting those present to program their minds in order to achieve success. He noted that as processes are constantly updated, we must all learn continuously, otherwise we will soon be obsolete.

He added that the world is currently closely connected since all human knowledge is accessed through the Internet, and it is necessary to look for ways to take advantage of this large volume of information, as well as how to create greater value with it.

Ricardo Salinas is firmly committed to participating in forums of ideas that contribute to the creation of value and higher levels of development, wellbeing and progress.

About Grupo Salinas

