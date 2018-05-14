Live Ventures to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings and Host Conference Call on May 14, 2018 - CORRECTION

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE), a diversified holding company, released results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Monday, May 14, 2018, after market close.



The company is hosting a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the fiscal first quarter results and the Company's business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing (877) 876-9177 (for U.S.-based callers) or (785) 424-1669 (for international callers) and providing the operator with the conference ID: LIVEVENTURES.

A copy of the earnings release will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.live-ventures.com.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated, originally incorporated in 1968, is a diversified holding company with several wholly owned subsidiaries and a strategic focus on acquiring profitable companies that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power. Through its subsidiary, Marquis Industries, the company operates as a specialty, high-performance yarns manufacturer and hard-surfaces re-seller. Marquis Industries, which is a top-10 high-end residential carpet manufacturer in the United States, utilizes its state-of-the-art yarn extrusion capacity to market monofilament textured yarn products to the artificial turf industry. Marquis is the only manufacturer in the world that can produce certain types of yarn prized by the industry. Through its subsidiary Vintage Stock, an award-winning entertainment retailer, the company sells new and preowned movies, classic and current generation video games and systems, music on CD & LP, collectible comics, books, toys, and more. Vintage Stock, through its stores and website, ships product worldwide directly to the customer's doorstep. Through its subsidiary ApplianceSmart, the company sells new major household appliances in the United States through a chain of 17 company-owned retail stores operating under the name ApplianceSmart®.

Contact:

Live Ventures Incorporated

Tim Matula, Investor Relations

(425) 836-9035

tmatula@live-ventures.com

http://live-ventures.com

Source: Live Ventures Incorporated