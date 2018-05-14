Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update and Overview of XEN1101 and XEN901 Presentations at 14th Eilat Conference

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will provide a corporate update and overview of the presentations on its proprietary epilepsy products, XEN1101 and XEN901, at the 14th Eilat Conference on New Antiepileptic Drugs and Devices (Eilat) held in Madrid, Spain. Xenon management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 8:00 am Eastern Time (5:00 am Pacific Time).



The webcast and accompanying slides will be broadcast live on the "Investors" section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com and will be available for replay following the call for 30 days. To participate in the call, please dial (855) 779-9075, or (631) 485-4866 for international callers, and provide conference ID number 5249928.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. Building upon our extensive knowledge of human genetics and diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies, we are advancing – both independently and with our pharmaceutical collaborators – a novel product pipeline of ion channel modulators to address therapeutic areas of high unmet medical need, such as epilepsy, migraine and pain. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

Investor/Media Contact:

Jodi Regts

Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: 604.484.3353

Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com