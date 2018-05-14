Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide's Chris Cullmann to moderate first panel discussion at the 5th Annual e-Rx and EHR Conference

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (www.ogilvychww.com), a WPP Health & Wellness company (NYSE:WPP) ( www.wpp.com ), announced Chris Cullmann, head of digital, will take the stage tomorrow at the 5th Annual Bio/Pharma Forum on e-Rx and EHR in Philadelphia, PA, to moderate the conference's opening panel discussion, "Discover Best Practices on the Utilization of EHRs."



Mr. Cullmann will lead a panel of experts in EHR design, deployment, and support from Allergan, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc., in a discussion about the role of EHRs as they are deployed and used at the point of care. The panelists will share best practices, their perspectives on the impact EHRs have had on their organizations, and the opportunity to evolve EHRs as the next generation of platforms comes to market.



Presented by CBI (www.cbinet.com), the e-Rx and EHR Conference will bring together leading industry experts to maximize e-Prescribing and EHR technology engagement and discuss the challenges with streamlining HCP workflow, strategies for educating patients, and coordinating channel integration with EHR platforms. For more information, please visit http://www.cbinet.com/conference/pc18228.



