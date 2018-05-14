Turnkey Capital Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire HealthSpan Medical Systems Inc.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turnkey Capital Inc. (TKCI), today announced it has signed a letter of intent to acquire HealthSpan Medical Systems, Inc., ("Healthspan") a TBG Holdings company that had previously been operating a medical clinic specializing in IV Therapies, Medical Marijuana registrations and Hormone Replacement therapies (HRT). HealthSpan has recently moved away from the single location clinical model and shifted focus to building IV Therapy Modules for an unlimited number of practitioners to add to their existing clinics, expanding to offer further medical support services within the next few weeks. TKCI will change its name to HealthSpan Medical Systems Inc. and focus its mission, going forward, on creating innovative wellness services that physicians and healthcare practitioners can offer through their clinics to increase revenues and scope of services.



Through a Joint Venture with CityPlace Pharmacy, HealthSpan Medical Systems is building IV Therapy Treatment Modules that can be deployed in a Practitioner's clinic space to generate revenue for both HealthSpan and the doctor. The Company will also expand the scope to include qualified HealthSpan Physician-supervised Medical Marijuana registration services, as well as personalized Hormone Replacement Therapy. HealthSpan Medical Systems will provide the specialized medical personnel, medical supplies, and equipment to allow any healthcare provider to offer these popular and high-demand treatments.

CityPlace Pharmacy is a licensed Compounding Pharmacy.Pharmaceutical compoundingis the customization of legal and FDA-approved substances to conform to individual needs of a human or animal patient, and can only be performed under the direct supervision of a pharmacist licensed by a state board of pharmacy. CityPlace Pharmacy is able to produce proprietary HealthSpan IV infusion blends to target a variety of wellness needs by replenishing hydration, aiding recovery from illness or stresses, providing hangover relief, restoring vitamin & nutrient levels, refreshing cosmetic appearance and revitalizing a patient's overall well-being.

Turnkey Capital CEO, Neil Swartz, stated, "In taking HealthSpan Medical Systems public through this intended merger, we are adding the last critical piece to the plan. HealthSpan has the management team, the joint venture agreement with CityPlace for steady product supply, and a signed agreement with MediXall Group, Inc. for sales, promotions and customer service.

"TKCI has also unwound the previously announced agreement with Palm Beach Integrative Medicine, and PBIM owner, Dr. John DeLuca, will not become Chief Medical Officer of HealthSpan."

HealthSpan Medical Systems has a waiting list of physicians who have requested IV Therapy.

About Turnkey Capital Inc.

Turnkey Capital Inc. (TKCI) has been a business advisory company that aligns with, and builds value in, both private, public, and development-stage healthcare-related and medical cannabis companies. TKCI acquired, built and developed the strategic direction of our companies which included: defining short and long-term strategic goals; identifying and planning for the critical success factors to reach these goals; identifying and addressing the challenges and operational improvements required to achieve the critical success factors and, ultimately, the strategic goals. In its next phase, as a healthcare services company, TKCI will be renamed HealthSpan Medical Systems Inc., and will have a new trading symbol.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contact: Neil Swartz, President Turnkey Capital Inc. 954-440-4678