Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary

SAINT LOUIS, Mo., May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation ("Aegion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AEGN) announced today the appointment of Mark A. Menghini as its Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective May 10, 2018. Mr. Menghini had served as the Company's Interim General Counsel and Secretary since April 18, 2018.



Mr. Menghini has been with Aegion since 2013 and, prior to his appointment as Interim General Counsel and Secretary, most recently served as the Company's Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. Prior to joining Aegion, Mr. Menghini was an officer and shareholder with the law firm of Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C., a regional law firm based in St. Louis, Missouri, where he practiced as a member of the firm's Construction Law Practice Group from 1998 until 2013.

Aegion President and CEO, Charles R. Gordon, remarked, "I am confident in Mark's ability to serve as Aegion's General Counsel and Secretary. Since joining Aegion, Mark has worked closely with our platform presidents and general counsels on all significant legal matters. He has emphasized working with customers to define contractual risks and responsibilities. This has led to more successful outcomes on challenging projects throughout Aegion. Mark is a strong leader who is committed to living our core values and will be an excellent addition to the Aegion senior leadership team."

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Aegion's forward-looking statements in this news release represent its beliefs or expectations about future events or financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Aegion and on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "plan," "intend, "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those referred to in the "Risk Factors" section of Aegion's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2018, and in subsequently filed documents. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events may not occur. In addition, Aegion's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, suggested or projected. Except as required by law, Aegion does not assume a duty to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should, however, review additional disclosures made by Aegion from time to time in Aegion's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please use caution and do not place reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made by Aegion in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

