Onex Confirms Election of Directors and Approval of "Say-on-Pay"

TORONTO, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX:ONEX) confirms all nominees set forth in the management information circular for its May 10, 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below.

Nominee Elected by % Votes For % Votes Withheld Gerald W. Schwartz Multiple Voting Shares 100 0 Daniel C. Casey Multiple Voting Shares 100 0 Ewout Heersink Multiple Voting Shares 100 0 Serge Gouin Multiple Voting Shares 100 0 John B. McCoy Multiple Voting Shares 100 0 J. Robert S. Prichard Multiple Voting Shares 100 0 Heather M. Reisman Multiple Voting Shares 100 0 William A. Etherington Subordinate Voting Shares 99.39 0.61 Mitch Goldhar Subordinate Voting Shares 99.18 0.82 Arianna Huffington Subordinate Voting Shares 99.57 0.43 Arni C. Thorsteinson Subordinate Voting Shares 94.91 5.09 Beth Wilkinson Subordinate Voting Shares 99.97 0.03

Onex also presented an advisory resolution of shareholders endorsing the Company's approach to executive compensation, generally referred to as "say-on-pay". The Company is pleased to report the resolution passed overwhelmingly with approximately 97% support.

About Onex

Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms. Through its Onex Partners and ONCAP private equity funds, Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams. At Onex Credit, Onex manages and invests in leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. Onex has more than $32 billion of assets under management, including $6.7 billion of Onex proprietary capital, in private equity and credit securities. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and the team are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

Onex' businesses have assets of $49 billion, generate annual revenues of $31 billion and employ approximately 207,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward- looking statements. Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

