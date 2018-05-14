Istation approved to provide reading assessments to Michigan school districts

Dallas, TX, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istation has been approved by the Michigan Department of Education as one of the reading assessments available to school districts during the 2018-19 school year.

Based in Dallas, Istation has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. A recent study shows that Istation's reading assessments predict with a high degree of accuracy how students will perform on end-of-instruction tests. This gives teachers and students the information they need to improve students' skills.

For Michigan, Istation will be available for "initial assessments." According to the Michigan Department of Education, initial assessments are to be delivered to all students. The results will act as a primary indicator that a student may be at risk of falling behind and can highlight areas of concern for which additional instruction or support in English and language arts may be needed.

"Istation is proud to be recognized as an approved vendor for reading assessments," said Richard H. Collins, Istation chairman and CEO. "Identifying students who need help to reach their potential is one of our most important missions at Istation. We are excited to partner with districts not only to identify at-risk students but also to help educators deliver quality instruction and help all students achieve their full potential."

The areas in which Istation assessments are approved include reading foundation, reading comprehension, language, and listening standards. Istation's early reading assessment, ISIP™ ER, measures reading ability and identifies deficiencies based on student responses. Because the program is computer adaptive, it can measure skills across grade levels. With ISIP ER, an entire class can be assessed in 30 to 40 minutes. Following the assessment, the program immediately generates score reports that can be used to guide instruction and intervention in the classroom.

