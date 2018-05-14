UNITED SIKHS LAUNCH ANNUAL GLOBAL CIVIL RIGHTS SURVEY

Washington, D.C., May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED SIKHS today announced the launch of its 2018 Global Civil Rights Survey, a tool which will help the organization better advocate for civil and human rights on behalf of the Sikh community. Now through August 2018, the survey will be available on the organization's website (unitedsikhs.org), as well as on its Facebook and Twitter pages, and throughout its network of supporting gurdwaras.

"UNITED SIKHS is proud of the progress we have achieved on some of key issues facing the Sikh community, especially in the areas of cultural awareness, justice for hate crimes, and religious freedom for articles of faith in public sectors, such as law enforcement and the military," said Hardayal Singh, Executive Director of UNITED SIKHS. "With the launch of our annual Global Civil Rights Survey, we look forward to hearing directly from our community members, as we also recognize that more work still needs to be done."

At a time when hate crimes continue to be on the rise in the United States and across other nations around the world, UNITED SIKHS strives to be a leader in the fight against incidents of hate, bias, discrimination and intolerance. Preliminary results from the survey will serve as a primary focus during the UNITED SIKHS Annual Summit in Washington D.C., slated for July 2018.

The organization will release a full Global Civil Rights Report in conjunction with this effort at the UNITED SIKHS 6th Annual Civil and Human Rights Conference in Italy. To request a paper copy of the survey or any previous reports, please contact law-usa@unitedsikhs.org or contact@unitedsikhs.org.





ABOUT UNITED SIKHS

UNITED SIKHS is a United Nations-affiliated, international charity that advocates for civil and human rights globally. Our International Civil & Human Rights Advocacy helps advance the economic, social and spiritual empowerment of minorities and other marginalized groups and individuals in need, regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social status, age or ability. We achieve this by protecting and enforcing the civil and human rights of minorities and marginalized groups in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

###

Megan Daly UNITED SIKHS (323) 514-0078 megan.daly@unitedsikhs.org