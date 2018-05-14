N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced today that on April 30, N3B, the joint venture between SN3, part of HII's Technical Solutions division, and BWXT Technical Services Group, Inc., completed the transition period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract at the Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL).

During the 97-day contract transition period, N3B hired staff, evaluated conditions, established work procedures and deployed new business systems.

"We are excited to begin the critical mission here at LANL," said Nick Lombardo, N3B's president and program manager. "Our experienced and motivated team is ready to deliver safely, securely, compliantly and efficiently to the satisfaction of our DOE partners."

The DOE Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office's mission is to safely manage clean-up at LANL and reduce risks to the public, employees and the environment associated with legacy material, facilities and waste sites. The contract work scope is environmental monitoring and remediation; waste management and disposition; and decontamination and decommissioning.

The contract has a base period of five years and option periods of three years and two years, respectively, with a total period of performance of up to 10 years and three months. The total value of the contract is $1.39 billion if all options are exercised. All work is being executed at LANL, in Los Alamos County about 25 miles northwest of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

More information about N3B is available at: http://n3b-la.com/.

About Technical Solutions

HII Technical Solutions is a professional services business providing solutions to a variety of government and commercial customers worldwide. The division was formed in December 2016 when HII acquired Camber Corp. and combined it with HII's existing services subsidiaries, including AMSEC, Continental Maritime of San Diego, Newport News Industrial, SN3, Undersea Solutions Group and UniversalPegasus International. Technical Solutions provides fleet maintenance and modernization, unmanned solutions and rapid prototyping, agile software development and network engineering, training systems, logistics support, nuclear engineering and fabrication, and oil and gas engineering. Technical Solutions employs more than 5,000 people working in 35 states and 11 countries, with mobile "fly-away" teams that support emergent situations around the globe.

About BWXT

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) is a leading supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government; provides technical and management services to support the U.S. government in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities; and supplies precision manufactured components, services and fuel for the commercial nuclear power industry. With approximately 6,100 employees, BWXT has nine major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and two NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 39,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

