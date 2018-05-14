MacB to Demonstrate NextGen Technologies in Innovation Showcase at SOFIC

DAYTON, Ohio, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB), a leading National Security company delivering advanced engineering services, cybersecurity and product solutions, announced today that the company will provide walk-throughs and demonstrations of new leading-edge capabilities during the 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC). The conference will begin on Monday, May 21 and continue through Thursday, May 24 at the Tampa Convention Center in Florida. MacB will demonstrate three key technology offerings – Big Data Platform, Information Technology Asset Management Network Discovery (ITAM-ND) Software powered by xAssets, and a mobile multi-sensor Tracking and Locating Dosimeter (TLD). In addition, technology experts from MacB's Enlighten subsidiary will present an overview of the Big Data Platform (BDP) and Data Fusion on Tuesday, May 22 from 10:05 to 10:15 a.m. during SOFIC's Innovation Showcase.



Big Data Platform and Data Fusion: BDP capabilities provide analysts with the ability to ingest, store, analyze, enrich and visualize petabytes of data across networks. The cloud-based solution was originally developed by Enlighten for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), and is now being utilized by additional mission partners across the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. With the proliferation of cybersecurity attacks against the U.S. and the need to fuse large diverse data sets, the BDP now enables data fusion operations across echelons and mission types, enabling rapid identification of state actors, behaviors, and patterns of attack.

IT Asset Management Network Discovery (ITAM-ND): The IT Asset Management Network Discovery Software from MacB, powered by xAssets, is a complete solution implemented to centralize management and reporting on the corporate IT infrastructure (on & off-network). Full asset lifecycle is covered, from procurement through deployment, compliance, operational service, Risk Management Assessment (RMA), Install-Move-Add-Change (IMAC) reporting, obsolescence, and disposal. ITAM-ND enables a holistic view of the IT infrastructure in one easy to use browser-based application, and the newest version has been rigorously tested to ensure the highest possible standards in coding, security, and risk mitigation.

Tracking and Locating Dosimeter: The TLD is a compact integrated and networked sensor suite utilized for tracking and force protection. The device is a wearable sensor platform that provides location and measures warfighter exposure to environmental hazards including noise, ambient light, ozone and UV rays, electromagnetic waves, chemicals, and radiation. Bluetooth or serial connectivity options are available for smartphone or other radio applications for wireless network connectivity.

"For almost 30 years, the SOF community has relied on MacB to provide innovative engineering, intelligence and analysis, and other solutions for some of its most complex National Security challenges," said Don Raines, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development and Capture at MacB. "Our team of world class engineers and developers work diligently behind-the-scenes to deliver the latest in technology, cybersecurity, and intricate system designs so Special Operations Forces can achieve mission objectives around the globe."

ABOUT MACAULAY-BROWN, INC. (MacB)

Over the past 39 years, MacAulay-Brown, Inc. (MacB) has been solving many of our Nation's most complex National Security challenges. We are committed to delivering critical capabilities in the areas of Intelligence and Analysis, Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud Engineering, Research and Development, Integrated Laboratories and Information Technology to Defense, Intelligence Community, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security, and Federal agencies to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. With Corporate Headquarters in Dayton, Ohio and National Capital Headquarters in Vienna, Virginia, our 1,500 employees worldwide are dedicated to developing mission-focused and results-oriented solutions that make a difference where and when it matters most. Learn more about MacB at www.macb.com.

ABOUT ENLIGHTEN IT CONSULTING (EITC), a MACAULAY-BROWN, INC. COMPANY

Since 2007, Enlighten IT Consulting (EITC) has been an innovative provider of advanced and mission-critical big data infrastructure, secure cloud engineering, and analytic solutions for federal, state, and local clients with specific emphasis on the warfighter and decision makers responsible for national defense and security. A premier partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Enlighten has collaborated with AWS to provide innovative solutions to meet many of the challenges facing the U.S Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community related to big data, cyber analytics, data fusion, and IT transformation. The company is headquartered in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. Enlighten was acquired by MacB in December 2016.

