Centennial Resource Development to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences

DENVER, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. ("Centennial" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CDEV) today announced that George S. Glyphis, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in the Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.



Mr. Glyphis is also scheduled to participate in the Stephens Energy Executive Summit in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company's assets and operations, which are held and conducted through Centennial Resource Production, LLC, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.cdevinc.com.

