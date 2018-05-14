Biomica Announces Participation in the Microbiome Invest Conference in London May 23, 2018

REHOVOT, Israel, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomica, a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) (TASE:EVGN), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing Evogene's Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform, announced today its participation at the Microbiome Invest Conference in London, May 23, 2018.



Dr. Elran Haber, Biomica's Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the Company's focus on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, Immuno-Oncology and GI related disorders by utilizing proprietary computational tools during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Biomica:

Biomica was established by Evogene and Prof. Yehuda Ringel in 2017. For Evogene, a leading biotechnology company developing novel products for life science markets, Biomica represents its first activity in the area of human health. Prof. Yehuda Ringel, Biomica's Chief Scientific Officer, is the Chief Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Meir Medical Center, affiliated with Tel-Aviv University, Israel, and brings years of experience in human microbiome and translational research. Biomica's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Elran Haber, joined the company at the beginning of 2018 and is an experienced executive with significant experience in the pharmaceuticals industry. Prior to joining Biomica, Dr. Haber served as CEO Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ:TRPX) (TASE:TRPX). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com

About Evogene:

Evogene (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN) is a leading biotechnology company developing novel products for major life science markets through the use of a unique Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform incorporating deep scientific understandings and advanced computational technologies. This platform is utilized by the Company to discover and develop innovative ag-chemical, ag-biological and ag-seed products (GM and non GM), and by two subsidiaries; Evofuel, focused on castor seeds, and Biomica, focused on human microbiome therapeutics. Through its collaborations with world-leading companies such as BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto and Syngenta, Evogene has utilized its CPB platform to discover and license thousands of genes, small molecules and microbes to partners under milestone and royalty bearing agreements. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com

