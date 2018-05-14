Ameri100 to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 15

PRINCETON, N.J., May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) ("Ameri100"), announced today it will issue financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2018 before the market open on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (New York) that will also be broadcast live over the Internet.



What: Ameri100 2018 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (New York) Where: Via phone by dialing +1 877-270-2148 or +1 412-902-6510 and asking for the Ameri100 call; via live webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/amrh180510.html

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for one week and may be accessed by dialing +1 877-344-7529 or +1 412-317-0088 with passcode 10119168. The webcast will be archived in the Events section of the Ameri100's corporate website for a period of one year.

About Ameri100

Ameri100 is a fast-growing specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise services company which provides SAP® services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Ameri100 has offices in the U.S. and Canada. Ameri100 also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, Ameri100 delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Ameri100 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Ameri100's financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, predictions, estimates, strategies, intentions, beliefs and other information concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. The future performance of Ameri100 may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Ameri100's reports on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be accessed through the SEC's website. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Ameri100 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

Corporate Contact:

Viraj Patel, Chief Financial Officer

IR@ameri100.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sanjay M. Hurry/Jody Burfening

LHA Investor Relations

(212) 838-3777

IR@ameri100.com



