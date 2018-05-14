Press Release - No. 12 / 2018



Zealand hosts conference call on May 16 at 4 pm CET/10 am EDT to present first quarter results 2018

Copenhagen, May 14, 2017 - Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") (CVR no. 20 04 50 78) announces that it will be hosting a conference call on May 16, 2018 at 4 pm CET/10 am EDT following the announcement of its Q1 2018 results.

Participating in the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Britt Meelby Jensen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mats Blom and Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Development Officer Adam Steensberg. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English, and the dial-in numbers are:

Denmark +45 35 15 81 21

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9411

United States +1 323 994 2083

Passcode 1711773

A live audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, will be available via the following link, https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ctp3uv72 - also accessible from the Investor section of Zealand's website (www.zealandpharma.com). Participants are advised to register for the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start. A recording of the event will be made available on the Investor section of Zealand's website after the call.

For further information, please contact:

Britt Meelby Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +45 51 67 61 28, e-mail: bmj@zealandpharma.com

Mats Blom, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +45 31 53 79 73, e-mail: mabl@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, design and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. Zealand has a late stage clinical portfolio of proprietary product candidates focusing on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. In addition, it has two marketed products, commercialized by Sanofi, and two product candidates under license collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim.





Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

Attachment