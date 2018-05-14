Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSX:HYG) ("Hydrogenics" or "the Company"), a leading developer and manufacturer of hydrogen generation and hydrogen-based power modules, today announced that all of the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 20, 2018 were elected as directors of Hydrogenics Corporation at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on May 11, 2018 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.



Each of the directors were re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Douglas Alexander 6,282,705 95.6 289,413 4.4 Joseph Cargnelli 6,486,206 98.7 85,912 1.3 Sara Elford 6,485,485 98.7 86,633 1.3 David Ferguson 6,260,840 95.3 311,278 4.7 Don Lowry 6,259,375 95.2 312,743 4.8 Daryl Wilson 6,510,809 99.1 61,309 0.9

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation is a world leader in engineering and building the technologies required to enable the acceleration of a global power shift. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Hydrogenics provides hydrogen generation, energy storage and hydrogen power modules to its customers and partners around the world. Hydrogenics has manufacturing sites in Germany, Belgium and Canada and service centres in Russia, Europe, the US and Canada.

Hydrogenics Contacts:

Marc Beisheim, Chief Financial Officer

Hydrogenics Corporation

(905) 361-3660

investors@hydrogenics.com

Chris Witty

Hydrogenics Investor Relations

(646) 438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com