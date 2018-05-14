ChromaDex Appoints Nobel Laureate, Professor Sir John Walker, to the Scientific Advisory Board

IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), an integrated, science-based, nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age, announced today that it has appointed Professor Sir John Walker, Nobel Laureate and Emeritus Director, MRC Mitochondrial Biology Unit in the University of Cambridge, England, to the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).



ChromaDex's co-founder and CEO, Frank Jaksch, stated, "Professor John Walker is a renowned figure in the scientific community, at the forefront of research on the synthesis of ATP in mitochondria. His support of NIAGEN® is highly valued and we welcome him to our team."

Professor Walker commented, "I'm delighted to join the groundbreaking work that ChromaDex has accomplished thus far with nicotinamide riboside and NAD, as well as helping to deepen our understanding of its role in mitochondrial health."

Walker received his B.A. (chemistry) in 1964 from St. Catherine's College, Oxford, and his Ph.D. (chemistry) in 1969 from the University of Oxford. In 1997, Walker and biochemist Paul D. Boyer, Ph. D., won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their elucidation of the enzymatic mechanism underlying the synthesis of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Walker was knighted in 1999 for his contributions to molecular biology, and in 2012 he was awarded the Copley Medal—Royal Society's highest honor—for his contribution to the field of biochemistry and molecular biology.

ChromaDex President & COO Rob Fried said, "Professor Walker's contribution to understanding mitochondria is unsurpassed—we are thrilled to welcome him to our Scientific Advisory Board to further explore the potential of NIAGEN."

Head of the ChromaDex SAB, and Professor at Stanford Medical School, Roger Kornberg, added, "Professor Walker represents an expansion to the breadth of research that is essential to our SAB. His role will be central in furthering the science behind NIAGEN."

On March 29, 2018, Nature Communications published the third human trial on NIAGEN from the University of Colorado-Boulder confirming NIAGEN supplementation raised NAD levels and potentially improves blood pressure and cardiovascular health.

To date, ChromaDex has invested millions in safety, toxicology and human clinical trials on NIAGEN, the only form of NR with New Dietary Ingredient and Generally Regarded as Safe designations notified to the US Food and Drug Administration. ChromaDex has supplied NIAGEN at no cost to nearly 140 leading institutions for research including Dartmouth, the National Institutes of Health, University of Iowa, and the Scripps Research Institute.

Despite being discovered more than 100 years ago, NAD has emerged in the past two decades as a key regulator of aging processes. NAD levels decline with age in model organisms and humans, and boosting NAD levels through genetic and nutritional means has been shown to improve the healthspan and/or lifespan of model organisms.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is an integrated, global nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

