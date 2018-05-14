International Endeavors Corporation, a Medical Marijuana IP Holdings Company, Secures a $500,000 Investment Commitment From Voltage River

TEMECULA, Calif., May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE--International Endeavors Corporation, a Medical Marijuana IP Holdings Company, today announces that the Company has received an investment commitment of $500,000 from its strategic partner Voltage River (www.voltageriver.com).



The capital injection will be used primarily for expanding the production of the Company's newest product line, the OGGL—The Off Grid Grow Lab. Additionally, funds will be used to build out the Company's infrastructure to support its long-term strategies.

Corporate Update

International Endeavors Corporation is in the process of locating and acquiring land and properties in the Cannabis friendly areas of Northern and Southern California. The Company portfolio includes commercial and agricultural land and buildings. As well, the Company owns and leases upscale recreational vehicle lots in the wine country of Southern California.

About International Endeavors Corporation

International Endeavors Corporation is a company focused on building IP in the Medical Marijuana Sector through the creation of biomedical devices, clean energy and patents. www.internationalendeavorscorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

