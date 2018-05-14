ALSO complements its Consumptional Business model with a new financing company

Emmen, Switzerland, May 14, 2018

· The newly established ALSO Financial Services GmbH will offer financing and services for resellers in the areas of IT- (ITaaS), Infrastructure- (IaaS), Software- (SaaS), Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) as well as Managed Print Services (MPS)

· The offer will launch in Germany and will be rolled out gradually in other European countries

The ALSO Group is significantly expanding its range of financing and services with the new leasing company ALSO Financial Services GmbH. The new offer is aimed at resellers and further complements the ALSO Consumptional Business model. Previously, customer leasing inquiries were referred to external partners, but now, customers can receive new, expanded financing solutions as part of a single offer. This also guarantees faster response times and a flexible, broad offering.

"Financing is an important part of the value chain in the Consumptional Business model and in the monetization of digital workplaces ("Seats") and the associated infrastructure," said Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN). "With ALSO Financial Services, we offer our resellers more flexibility and simplified processes to expand their own range of services to end customers with little effort."

Among other things, the new offer includes rental contracts for end customers, which can feature the reseller's own logo. Resellers can ask ALSO to draw up contracts in flexible ways and then manage them. They can also rely on ALSO Financial Services GmbH to provide financing and to shoulder the risks. In cooperation with the reseller or a remarketing company, the hardware can be exchanged during the contract term or purchased at an attractive price at the end of the period. ALSO Financial Services GmbH will initially be active in Germany and will gradually expand its own services to other European countries.

ALSO is continuously expanding its own range in the area of consumer business to cover new product categories. "If you look at the "digital machine station" - in the areas of 3D printing and IoT, for instance, - there are new business opportunities here, too, which we want to develop and exploit together with our partners in the future," said Möller-Hergt.



Direct link to the press release: https://www.also.com/goto/20180514en

Contact person:

ALSO International Services GmbH

Michael Gericks

Tel.: +49 2921 99 2935

Email: Michael.Gericks@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (Emmen/Switzerland) (ALSN.SW) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. The company offers services at all levels of the ICT value chain from a single source. In the European B2B marketplace, ALSO bundles logistics services, financial services, supply services, solution services, digital services, and IT services together into individual service packages. ALSO's portfolio contains more than 250 000 articles from some 525 vendors. The Group has 4 058 employees throughout Europe. In fiscal year 2017 (closing on December 31), the company generated net sales of 8.9 billion euros. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at http://www.also.com

Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in "special situations". With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://www.droege-group.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.