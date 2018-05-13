CoinAgenda Announces Inaugural CoinAgenda Asia Conference June 21-23 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAY 14, 2018 -- CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier conference series for connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startup and ICO opportunities since 2014, today announced its inaugural CoinAgenda Asia conference, taking place June 21-23 in Singapore. CoinAgenda Asia focuses on international blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe and a special focus on Asian blockchain companies and investors.





Held at the luxurious five-star Shangri-La Hotel, CoinAgenda Asia will feature three days of expert commentary and panel discussions from the industry's leading thought leaders, along with networking events at exclusive venues. Conference sessions will explore topics including Friendly Jurisdictions in Asia, Asia's Regulatory and Legal Landscape, Digital Asset Investing Across Global Markets, and much more. Keynote speakers and panelists will be announced in the coming weeks.





"Singapore has long been a mecca of innovation and a gold standard for regulatory clarity in the blockchain world, so we are excited to hold our first pan-Asian conference in this wonderful city," said Michael Terpin, founder of CoinAgenda. "This will be a one-stop shop for investors and young blockchain companies alike to meet the top movers and shakers in Asia over three days of high-level content and unsurpassed networking in a luxurious setting."





CoinAgenda Asia will also highlight the white hot global market for Initial Coin Offerings, including an ICO pitch competition featuring today's most promising blockchain entrepreneurs, many of them just prior to launch. A truly global event, previous CoinAgenda conferences have helped debut companies including Aeternity, Bancor, and Qtum, which went on to raise more than $200 million in their token sales and achieve a peak valuation of more than $7 billion.





The full preliminary agenda, which includes parties, meals and the famed CoinAgenda "Legendary Dinner" at a unique, experiential location, are on the site under the "Agenda" tab. The ICO contest will be judged by prominent investors and will award prizes to the top five ICOs. There will also be panels on digital asset investing and trading, family offices, and much more, plus spotlight presentations by 30 post-ICO companies that are currently trading.





Attendance is limited. Early-bird registration prices are available until May 20, 2018. To register, please visit http://coinagenda.com/register/. Sponsorship opportunities, including exhibiting and presenter options, are available. Please contact sponsors@coinagenda.com, for more information.





Media Contact: Erika Zapanta, erika@coinagenda.com