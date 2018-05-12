SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Colony NorthStar, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CLNS

NEW YORK, May 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Colony NorthStar, Inc. ("Colony NorthStar" or the "Company") (NYSE:CLNS) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Central District of California, and docketed under 18-cv-03520, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Colony NorthStar securities between February 28, 2017, through March 1, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



Colony NorthStar operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in healthcare, industrial, and hospitality sectors, as well as offers equity and debt management services. Colony NorthStar serves customers globally. The Company resulted from the January 2017 merger between Colony Capital, Inc., NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc. and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Colony NorthStar's Healthcare and Investment Management segments were performing worse than reported; and (ii) as a result, Colony NorthStar's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 1, 2018, Colony NorthStar reported its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, announcing a goodwill impairment of $375 million, attributable to the Company's Healthcare and Investment Management segments.

On this news, Colony NorthStar's share price fell $1.78, or 22.88%, to close at $6.00 on March 1, 2018.

