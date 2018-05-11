Webinar May 24th to discuss powerful BricsCAD platform, a lower cost platform for CADWorx® Plant

HOUSTON, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CADWorx & Analysis Solutions will host a webinar on May 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CDT that will discuss BricsCAD as a powerful, lower cost platform for running CADWorx Plant and the associated CADWorx Equipment, CADWorx P&ID, CADWorx Structure, Isogen® and Orthogen® applications. By adding full support for BricsCAD last year, in addition to the AutoCAD platform, CADWorx Plant now offers users a proven platform with an overall lower cost of ownership for its fully integrated suite of solutions for plant design. The webinar leader will be Chad Snider, CADWorx product expert at Hexagon PPM.



For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2018/05/20180524-cadworx-webinar.html. To register for the webinar, visit http://forms.hexagonppm.com/20180524-CADWorx-Webinar.

For more information about CADWorx, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx. For information about analysis products, visit http://hexagonppm.com/products/analysis-product-family.

About CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Hexagon PPM. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx®, for plant design; CAESAR II®, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite®, for pressure vessel analysis; and GT STRUDL®, for structural analysis.

Hexagon PPM is the world's leading provider of asset life cycle solutions for design, construction, and operation of industrial facilities. By transforming unstructured information into a smart digital asset, our clients are empowered to visualize, build, and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire life cycle.

PPM is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; http://hexagon.com/), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.

© 2018 Hexagon AB and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contact

Gary Carson

+1.713.668.8550

gcarson@equamark.com