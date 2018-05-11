Radius Health to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Annual Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) announced today that Jesper Høiland, President and Chief Executive officer and Pepe Carmona, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will present a corporate update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Information on the presentation is as follows:

Event: Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, May 15, 2018 Time: 1:40 p.m. PDT Location: Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of Radius' website at http://ir.radiuspharm.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Radius' website for 30 days following the presentation.



About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes an investigational abaloparatide patch for potential use in osteoporosis; the investigational drug elacestrant (RAD1901) for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and the investigational drug RAD140, a non-steroidal, selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) under investigation for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com.

