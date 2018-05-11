TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) announced today that management will attend the following conferences:



to be held on Tuesday May 15 – Thursday, May 17, at The Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, MA. TrueCar is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 15 at 5:00a.m. PT/8:00a.m. ET. 19 th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference to be held Wednesday, May 23 – Thursday, May 24 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, CA. TrueCar is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 23 at 3:30p.m. PT/6:30p.m. ET.



to be held Wednesday, May 23 – Thursday, May 24 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, CA. TrueCar is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 23 at 3:30p.m. PT/6:30p.m. ET. 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference to be held Wednesday, May 30 at The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

The presentations will be webcast live on the Internet, accessible through the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com. In addition to the live webcast, replays will be available on TrueCar's website for 90 days following each event.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site and its nationwide network of more than 15,000 Certified Dealers also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Over one half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas. For more information, go to www.truecar.com. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alison Sternberg

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Administration

424-258-8771

asternberg@truecar.com