Williamsville Sears Replaces an Exiting Board Member

NEW YORK, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williamsville Sears Management Inc. (OTC:WSML) ("WSML" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has replaced Charlene D. Lawrence, who stepped down as a member of the board and chairman of the compensation committee, with a new member joining its board of directors, effective June 1, 2018. Charlene is being replaced by Nicole Young. Charlene D. Lawrence was deployed by Williamsville Sears' parent company to develop corporate governance processes, policies and the hiring of the leadership teams from the CEO down to the heads of divisions, a task which she completed 60 days ahead of schedule.



Nicole Young is a seasoned Human Resources Executive with over 20+ years' experience in HR. She is a Co-founder of Turner and Young LLC, and Managing Partner with Behind the Wheel – HR, LLC., where she specializes in HR Strategic Management, Operations and Support. Most recently, she's been appointed as HR Director, NA for PRGX, Inc.

Nicole has held several HR leadership positions and served as a consultant for building HR infrastructure for Start-ups, Telecommunications and Government Contracting organizations.

Nicole is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority and earned her M.ED (Master of Education) in Education Leadership & Administration and her B.A in Communications with a concentration in Public Relations. She holds certifications in Diversity & Inclusion, Strategic Management and Organizational Development.

Chairman of the Board of Williamsville Sears Management, Inc., stated, "I wish Charlene Lawrence well on her future endeavors as she turns over her seat to Nicole Young. Charlene helped position WSML from the early stages of growth and her contributions were immense and will be felt for years to come. Thank you, Charlene for your dedicated commitment to WSML. Focused on the future, Nicole will pick up the torch and continue to place critical governance pieces in place for our Board and the Compensation Committee. Welcome to the Team."

Nicole Young also stated, "I am honoured to join the Williamsville Sears Board of Directors at an exciting time of the company's growth. I look forward to leveraging my past experiences in Human Capital, strategic leadership and management, to provide advice as the organization continues to grow and expand."

Charlene D. Lawrence, Chief People Officer at Palewater Global Management Inc., also stated, "I am happy to leave the company at this juncture, I have accomplished what I was deployed to do and I am leaving the company in the capable hands of astute leadership and a strong board that is chaired by someone I truly admire. It is our goal as Palewater Global Management Inc. to give our subsidiary companies leadership teams and boards total autonomy on operations and now I will heading back to my job as Chief People Officer at Palewater Global Management Inc. with a smile in my heart."

About Williamsville Sears Management Inc.

Williamsville Sears Management is a diversified holding corporation that was formed by Mandla J. Gwadiso. The group operates its own assets through a range of subsidiary companies up under its purview. The group's primary focus is in real estate, mining, media, transportation, entertainment and technology. The group uses vertical integration as a strategy of diversification and growth. The group plans to grow through acquisitions in Africa, United Kingdom and the United States.

Williamsville Sears Management actively seeks a select portfolio of high-calibre strategic subsidiaries which it acquires based on market trends and their ability to deliver strong returns to shareholders whilst enhancing the communities in which the investments are located. www.williamsville.us

Forward-Looking Information:

Cautionary Note:

The statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, such forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, technical advances in the industry as well as political and economic conditions present within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after a forward-looking statement was made.

