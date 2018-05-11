CalPrivate Bank Adds Veteran Bankers to Management Team

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM)



Private Bancorp of America's wholly owned subsidiary CalPrivate Bank announced the addition of two new senior executives.

Robert Llorens has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer. Bob brings four decades of credit and management experience to the Bank. Serving most recently as Chief Credit Officer for Plaza Bank which was sold in 2017.

Peter Cifelli joins the Bank as Senior Vice President & Orange County Market President. Pete has spent the last two decades of successfully managing and growing real estate and commercial portfolios for large National Banks in Orange County.

"Both Bob and Pete are great additions to our CalPrivate Team. These two hires also affirm the Bank's commitment to continued expansion within our Southern California Coastal Service area," said Tom Wornham, President and CEO of PBAM.

"We are delighted to be adding such proven professionals to our team. As we continue our expansion in Orange County and Los Angeles, we will thoughtfully add individuals that are accretive to both the bottom line and the growth culture of our company," said CalPrivate Bank President Rick L. Sowers.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is a SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-Star rated bank as well as being in the Top 200 safest Banks as rated by Deposits.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Thomas V. Wornham

President/CEO

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

(858) 875.6900

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release may include forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate the operations of merged banks, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.