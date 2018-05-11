ENTREC Corporation Reports AGM Voting Results

ACHESON, Alberta, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENTREC Corporation ("ENTREC" or the "Corporation") (TSX:ENT) reports that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2018 were approved by the shareholders. The detailed results of the voting were as follows:



Motion Votes For Number(1) %(2) To fix the number of directors to be elected and appointed

at the Meeting at not more than 6. 29,873,389 99.36 To elect the following persons as directors of ENTREC for

the ensuing year. Rod Marlin 29,360,964 97.65 John Stevens 29,362,677 97.66 Brian Tod 29,820,689 99.18 Chuck Sanders 29,363,464 97.66 Don Goodwill 29,238,464 97.24 Joe Brennan 29,820,689 99.18 To appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants as

auditors of ENTREC for the ensuing year and to authorize

the directors of ENTREC to fix the remuneration of such

auditors. 30,004,214 99.79

Notes:

Indicates shares held or represented by proxy with instructions to vote for the motion. Indicates the percentage of the total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

About ENTREC

ENTREC is a heavy haul transportation and crane solutions provider to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining and power generation industries. ENTREC is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ENT.

