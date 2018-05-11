ENTREC Corporation Reports AGM Voting Results
ACHESON, Alberta, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENTREC Corporation ("ENTREC" or the "Corporation") (TSX:ENT) reports that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2018 were approved by the shareholders. The detailed results of the voting were as follows:
|Motion
|Votes For
|Number(1)
|%(2)
|To fix the number of directors to be elected and appointed
at the Meeting at not more than 6.
|29,873,389
|99.36
|To elect the following persons as directors of ENTREC for
the ensuing year.
|Rod Marlin
|29,360,964
|97.65
|John Stevens
|29,362,677
|97.66
|Brian Tod
|29,820,689
|99.18
|Chuck Sanders
|29,363,464
|97.66
|Don Goodwill
|29,238,464
|97.24
|Joe Brennan
|29,820,689
|99.18
|To appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants as
auditors of ENTREC for the ensuing year and to authorize
the directors of ENTREC to fix the remuneration of such
auditors.
|30,004,214
|99.79
Notes:
- Indicates shares held or represented by proxy with instructions to vote for the motion.
- Indicates the percentage of the total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.
About ENTREC
ENTREC is a heavy haul transportation and crane solutions provider to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining and power generation industries. ENTREC is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ENT.
For further information, please contact:
John M. Stevens - President & CEO
Telephone: (780) 960-5625
Jason Vandenberg – CFO
Telephone: (780) 960-5630