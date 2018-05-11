Big 8 Split Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class D Preferred Shares and Class D Capital Shares

TORONTO, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big 8 Split Inc. (TSX:BIG) (TSX:BIG) (the "Company") announced today that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per Class D Preferred Share. In addition, a quarterly dividend on its Class D Capital Shares was declared of $0.043 per Class D Capital Share. The dividends on both the Class D Preferred Shares and Class D Capital Shares are payable on June 15, 2018 to holders of record on May 31, 2018.



The Company was established to generate dividend income for the Class D Preferred Shares while providing holders of the Class D Capital Shares with a leveraged opportunity to participate in capital appreciation from a portfolio of common shares of Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Great-West Lifeco Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc. Information concerning Big 8 Split Inc. is available on our website at www.timbercreek.com/investments/managed-companies/big8-split-inc/overview.

The Class D Capital Shares and Class D Preferred Shares of Big 8 Split are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols BIG.D and BIG.pr.D respectively.

